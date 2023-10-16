MCSO: Edrey Santo Rojas Accused of Stealing Tools from C0onstruction Sites

Martin County - Monday October 16, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has arrested 38-year old Edrey Santo Rojas of West Palm Beach on multiple charges including burglary of an unoccupied structure while armed, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, theft and criminal mischief. His bond was set at $813,000.

Rojas, who was already on probation, has been accused of stealing tools from residential construction sites, after hours, after everyone else had left. An alert citizen called the MCSO after observing a man at a construction site 'after hours', according to a post on the MCSO Facebook page.

When MCSO deputies confronted Rojas, he dropped his backpack, jumped a fence and ran. He was eventually caught and booked into the Martin County jail.

He also faces a criminal enhancement charge which is “Traveling Across County Lines with the Intent to Commit a Burglary.” Traveling criminals can not post bail until after their first appearance in front of a judge.