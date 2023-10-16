NHC: Another Tropical Depression is Likely to Form by the End of This Week

Florida - Monday October 16, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports that a broad area of low pressure in the central Tropical Atlantic about half way between the Windward Islands and west Africa is producing disorganized shower activity.

The NHC give it a low chance of development over the next two days, but it is forecast to likely become a tropical depression by the end of this week.

Central Tropical Atlantic - Invest 94

As of 8 a.m. EST, Invest 94 was centered near 9-degrees north latitude, and 37-degrees west longitude.

Scattered moderate to isolated strong convection is seen on satellite imagery from 6-degrees to 15-degrees north latitude, and between 37-degrees and 45-degrees west longitude. The estimated minimum central pressure of this disturbance measures 1011 millibars. Fresh easterly winds and seas to 6 feet are occurring north of the center. Although the environment may not support much development during the next couple of days, conditions are expected to become more conducive thereafter, and a tropical

depression is still likely to form by late this week.

This system is expected to move westward or west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

The low-level circulation has become better defined since Sunday and, since environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for further development, a tropical depression is still likely to form within a few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.