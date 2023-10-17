NHC: Tropical Depression Likely to Form, But Like Others This Season, Models Suggest It'll Turn North

SFWMD

NOAA

Florida - Tuesday October 17, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is giving an area of low pressure out in the central tropical Atlantic a "medium" chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next two days.

However computer models suggest that this system, like more than a half-dozen others before it , will turn north away from the Florida peninsula, and into the north Atlantic where they've dissipated.

Only one system that formed in the tropical Atlantic this season has made it to North America, Hurricane Lee, which made landfall as a tropical storm in Nova Scotia in September 16th, and it also impacted Maine and other parts of New England.

To date, the 2023 hurricane season has brought us 17 named, and one un-named storm. The season officially ends on November 30th.



Central Tropical Atlantic - Invest 94

A broad area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic about 1,100 miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression will likely form during the next 2-3 days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...80 percent.