PSLPD: “Switcheroo Duo” Arrested on Drug and Other Charges

PSLPD Elijah Sinclair

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie Police - Tuesday October 17, 2023: Port St. Lucie police (PSLPD) have arrested 27-year-old Elijah Sinclair for driving while license suspended-habitual traffic offender, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and obstruction.

According to a post on the PSLPD Facebook page, Sinclair was pulled over Sunday afternoon "going 71mph in a 45mph zone" in the 9200 block of NW Glades Cut Off Road.

However, as the officer approached the the vehicle he observed the driver and passenger crawling over each other to switch seats, which the PSLPD post called a "switcheroo."

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Elijah Sinclair of Ft. Pierce. The PSLPD post states that Sinclair's driver's license was suspended in 2021 and police found one-pound of Marijuana, boxes of Ziploc bags, and a digital scale inside the vehicle.

The 20-year-old female passenger, who was not identified, was arrested for obstruction. Both were confined at the St. Lucie County Jail.