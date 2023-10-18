Coast Guard Sets Port Condition WHISKEY for Seaports in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico Due to Invest 94

Florida - Wednesday October 18, 2023: Coast Guard Captain of the Port San Juan set Port Condition WHISKEY, Wednesday, for all seaports in the U.S. Virgins Islands and Puerto Rico due to Invest 94.

The Coast Guard strongly cautions the maritime community to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions as AL94 continues to develop and possibly strengthen while approaching the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on a westward to west-northwestward track across the central and western tropical Atlantic.