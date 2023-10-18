Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

VIDEO: Port St. Lucie Police Charge Edwin Thompson With Murder in Fentanyl Overdose Death

WQCS | By WQCS
Published October 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT
Edwin Lewis Thompson
PSLPD
Edwin Lewis Thompson

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday October 17, 2023: The Port St. Lucie Special Investigations Division Detectives charged 32-year-old Edwin Thompson of Port St. Lucie with First Degree Murder. He is accused of selling fentanyl to a 34-year-old man, causing the victim to fatally overdose.

Thompson, who was already incarcerated at the St. Lucie County Jail for an unrelated incident, was charged last week by PSLPD Detectives with First Degree Murder - Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Sale of Fentanyl, Possession of Fentanyl, and Unlawful Use of Two-Way Communication Device.

“This arrest sends a clear message to drug dealers," said Chief Richard Del Toro during a news conference last Thursday. "If you deal in death, you will be held accountable for the lives lost.”

The investigation began in July of 2022 when the victim was found dead inside his vehicle in a parking lot after a drug transaction with Thompson, said Del Toro. Detectives worked closely with the State Attorney’s Office and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office over the last year to process evidence and execute several search warrants.
10000000_1540834676662643_6779167340097865482_n.mp4

WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS