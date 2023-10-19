MCSO: 110-Year-Old Headstone Knocked Over, Second Case of Vandalism at Jensen Beach Cemetery in the Past Week

Martin County - Thursday October 18, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff (MCSO) is seeking information from anyone who can help them find the person or persons who vandalized a 110-year-old headstone on Tuesday at the All Saints Episcopal Church cemetery in Jensen Beach.

The headstone marked the grave of William Hogg who passed away in 1913. It was broken off and pushed over.

"The cost to properly restore the tombstone is estimated at $5,000," states a post on the MCSO Facebook page.

The Sheriff points out that criminal mischief at a place of worship rises to the level of a felony and "when caught, regardless of age and circumstance, those responsible will be charged," states the post.

This was the second act of vandalism at the All Saints Episcopal Church this month. Last week, someone broke window bars on the Church's outdoor shed and a damaged a fence. The vandals left behind damage, beer cans, and cigarette butts.

Anyone with information about these acts of vandalism is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at: 772-220-7000.