Vero Beach Native Prager Wintermyer Serving With a U.S. Navy Aviation Squadron on Missions Around the Globe

Vero Beach - Thursday October 19, 2023: Petty Officer 2nd Class Prager Wintermyer, a native of Vero Beach, is serving with the U.S. Navy's Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.

Wintermyer graduated in 2019 from Vero Beach High School and joined the Navy after graduation. She is a mechanical naval aircrewman with VRC 40. "The job I have in the Navy is the job I wanted," said Wintermyer.

Members of VRC 40, also known as the “Rawhides,'' fly and maintain the C-2A Greyhound, which provides high-priority logistics support to carrier strike groups around the world. A versatile support workhorse for the Navy for more than 60 years, the Greyhound is capable of taking off from and landing aboard aircraft carriers at sea to deliver cargo, mail and passengers. Most of the Greyhounds flown today by VRC 40 have been in service for at least 30 years.

“My proudest accomplishment is earning my Naval Aircrew Designation because there is a lot of work that goes into getting that designation,” said Wintermyer.

The Greyhound, which is nearly 57 feet long with an 81-foot wingspan, is an approved special warfare asset capable of airdropping a SEAL platoon’s combat rubber raiding craft and deploying the platoon, allowing SEALs to operate more closely to enemy shores. The aircraft can also be used for search and rescue operations to airdrop life rafts and other essentials to people in need.

Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard aircraft.

“Having a strong naval presence is important to national defense,” said Wintermyer. "The Navy has the capacity to protect all terrains."

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

As Wintermyer and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy. “Serving means being able to provide for my family,” said Wintermyer. "Serving also gives me experience and I am thankful for it."

Wintermyer is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) 1st Class Desire Rolko,” added Wintermyer. She was "a great mentor for me on deployment."