Port St. Lucie PD: 30-Year-Old Man, Driving 90 MPH on Route #1, Arrested and Jailed

Port St. Lucie - Monday October 23, 2023: A 30-year-old man, going 90 mph on U.S. Route #1 in Port St. Lucie this morning has been arrested and jailed.

The driver was going 45 mph over the speed limit, and he was "tailgating vehicles and aggressively changing lanes with no regard for the safety of other motorists," according to a post on the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) Facebook page.

After he was pulled over, the driver gave the arresting officer an identification card. His driver's license had been suspended.

He was charged with reckless driving and driving while license suspended. He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.