FP&L: Updated Emergency Preparedness Plan for the St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant

Treasure Coast - Monday October 23, 2023: Florida Power and Light (FP&L) has updated their emergency preparedness plan in the unlikely instance of an emergency at the St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant.

The updated emergency preparedness plan has been posted on the FP&L website where it can be accessed at any time, day or night. FP&L encourages area residents you to visit the site at www.fpl.com/PSLemergency to familiarize yourself with the information.

In addition to the website, every resident within 10-miles of the St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant has been mailed the following postcard.

The postcard provides some basic information to help prepare the community. It has important emergency planning information for people located within 10-miles of the St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant. It was developed by emergency management officials and provides basic information about what to do in the event of a nuclear emergency. Retain the card for use in an emergency.

For more details about how to prepare for an emergency visit:Fpl.com/PSLemergency.

IN AN EMERGENCY

Unusual Event vs. Alert vs. Emergency



An Unusual Event is a minor incident such as severe weather - No public action is required.



An Alert is a minor incident that affects, or could potentially affect, reactor safety - No public action is required.



A Site Area Emergency is a more serious incident. Sirens should sound, alerting the public to tune to local radio or television stations for official information.



A General Emergency is the most severe emergency classification. Sirens would sound, alerting the public to tune to local radio or television stations for official information.

If an emergency occurs

Outdoor warning sirens will sound throughout the entire 10-mile emergency planning zone.

Emergency management officials will issue emergency alerts via radio and television transmission signals as well as mobile and digital emergency alert networks.

Outdoor warning siren tests are conducted by local emergency management officials on the first Thursday of March, June, September and December.

What you should do in the event of an emergency



If you hear an outdoor warning siren or receive an emergency alert, tune to local radio or television stations or check the Internet for more information. Hearing a siren does not mean to evacuate.

If there is an emergency, please check with family, friends and neighbors in the area to ensure they are aware of the situation and can take action if needed.

If you have a family member in a nursing home or hospital do not try to pick them up.

These facilities also have their own emergency evacuation procedures.

If your children are in school, familiarize yourself with the school’s emergency response plan.

Do not go to the school.

If instructed to relocate, students will be relocated to emergency reception centers beyond the 10-mile emergency planning zone.

You can pick up your children at those locations.

Monitor local media outlets for updates.

For a printed copy of emergency preparedness materials contact your local county department of public safety or emergency management.

FOR MORE INFORMATION go to the St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant homepage at: stlucienuclear.com