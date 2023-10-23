NHC: Hurricane Tammy Forms and Turns North Away from the Leeward Island

Florida - Monday October 23, 2023: Hurricane Tammy former over the weekend. It has now made its predicted turn to the north and northeast, away from Leeward Islands.

However because of Tammy's size, heavy rains continue to linger over portions of the Leeward Islands and over the British Virgin Islands. The rainfall may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

Hurricane Tammy does not, at this time, pose a threat to Florida or the rest of the North America.

Hurricane Tammy Advisory Number 21

As of 10 am EST, the center of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 21.9 north and longitude 63.9 west. The estimated minimum central pressure is 993 millibars or 29.33 inches.

Tammy was moving toward the north near 7 mph. A turn toward the north-northeast or northeast is expected to begin later today and continue into Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Some slight strengthening is possible during the next day or so followed by weakening.

NOAA

RAINFALL: Rain bands south of Hurricane Tammy are expected to produce an additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall across portions of the Virgin Islands and northern Leeward Islands today, bringing

storm total maximum amounts to 12 inches in the Leeward Islands.

The additional rainfall may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

SURF: Swells generated by Tammy will continue to affect portions of the Leeward Islands, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

SUMMARY

LOCATION: 21.9N 63.9W

ABOUT 260 MI or 420 KM N OF ANGUILLA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 80 MPH or 130 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT: N OR 5 DEGREES at 7 MPH or 11 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 993 millibars or 29.33 inches