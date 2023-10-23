U.S. Department of Energy Selects FPUA for $5.8M Federal Funding

Fort Pierce – Monday October 23, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected Fort Pierce Utilities Authority to receive $5,828,993 to enhance and modernize the Fort Pierce electric grid. The funds will advance FPUA's broader initiative to storm-harden and modernize the electric grid ensuring grid reliability and quality of service for our customers.

“Today’s announcement represents the largest-ever direct investment in critical grid infrastructure, supporting projects that will harden systems, improve energy reliability and affordability,” said U.S Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Extreme weather events fueled by climate change will continue to strain the nation’s aging transmission systems, but President Biden’s Investing in America agenda will ensure America’s power grid can provide reliable, affordable power.”

“FPUA is incredibly proud to bring this support and funding to our community,” said Javier Cisneros, FPUA Director of Utilities. “These projects empower FPUA to maintain reliable electric service while reducing impacts on the grid caused by unexpected outages, extreme weather, and natural disasters. This project also represents tremendous effort by our electric and grant writing teams to build more resilient and sustainable infrastructure for Fort Pierce with support from grant funding.”

The funds are part of the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) Program, which seeks to enhance grid flexibility and improve the resilience of the power system against growing threats of extreme weather and climate change. Funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by DOE’s Grid Deployment Office, the GRIP program leverages federal and private investments to ensure that communities across the nation have a reliable grid that's prepared for extreme weather while also delivering affordable, clean energy and creating robust local opportunities for economic investment and jobs.

Key features of FPUA’s grant funded project include:



Upgrade two critical substation transformers to accommodate growing electric demand.

Replace four distribution transformers for modernization.

Upgrade a major substation to ring bus configuration for modernization and automation.

Install 400 mounted re-closers to reduce outage frequency and duration.

This grant funded project is one of a number of FPUA projects which include:

relocating the sewer treatment plant off the Indian River Lagoon

lining sewer pipes with PVC to protect against inflow and outflow from cracks in aging clay pipes

installing several more acres of seagrass grant with funding from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Resilient Florida program

The Grid Deployment Office (GDO) launched in August 2022 to maintain and invest in critical generation facilities (such as hydropower and nuclear energy), increase grid resilience, and improve and expand transmission and distribution systems to provide reliable, affordable electricity to everyone, everywhere. Learn more at: https://www.energy.gov/gdo/about-us.