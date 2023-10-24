Weekly King Tide Forecast Through October 30

Southeast Florida - Tuesday October 24, 2023: Heightened tidal levels are anticipated along South Florida's east coast this week due to the Full Moon on Saturday, October 28.

Although breezy winds from the northeast are forecasted, they are not likely to significantly add to the high tide. However, there is still a possibility of minor coastal flooding in Martin, St. Lucie, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties between Thursday, October 26 and Wednesday, November 1 during high tides.

View the weekly Tidal Outlook HERE.

SFWMD

High tides are predicted by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to peak above 2.5-3 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) along the South Florida Coast during the following days in 2023 (peak varies by location):

September 13-15 (New Moon)

September 26-October 4 (Full Moon)

October 14-19 (New Moon)

October 24-November 2 (Full Moon)

November 11-17 (New Moon)

November 24-29 (Full Moon)

These weekly updates are intended to be informational for interested stakeholders and the public. If conditions warrant, additional updates may be issued throughout the forecast period.