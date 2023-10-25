CareerSource Research: Treasure Coast Unemployment Rate of 3.7% in September Was 0.6% Higher than a Year Ago

Treasure Coast - Wednesday October 25, 2023: In September 2023, the CareerSource Research Treasure Coast region had an unemployment rate of 3.7%. That was 0.6 percentage points higher than September of last year.

The region’s unemployment rate was also 0.7 percentage points above the state rate of 3.0%. The labor force increased by 3.6% to 313,159 people, with 11,463 residents unemployed.

The CareerSource Research Coast region includes Indian River, Martin, and St. Lucie counties.

Martin County had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.2%, followed by St. Lucie County (3.7%) and Indian River County (4.0%).

The region includes two metropolitan statistical areas (MSA). The Port St. Lucie MSA which includes areas in both Martin and St. Lucie counties, and the Sebastian-Vero Beach MSA in Indian River County.

In the combined CareerSource Research Coast metro areas, nonagricultural employment grew by 2.3% (5,200 jobs) over the year. Industries gaining jobs included Education and Health Services (+2,300 jobs), Government (+1,200 jobs), and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+800 jobs). However, Mining, Logging, and Construction (-300 jobs), Financial Activities (-100 jobs), and Information

(-100 jobs) experienced job losses.

In the Port St. Lucie MSA, nonagricultural employment increased by 2.6% (4,400 jobs) with notable growth in Government (+6.1%), Leisure and Hospitality (+2.9%), and Manufacturing (+2.4%) industries.

The Sebastian-Vero Beach MSA saw a 1.4% (800 jobs) increase in nonagricultural employment, with the Manufacturing (+4.0%) and Other Services (+3.5%) industries showing significant growth. The Financial Activities industry lost 100 jobs, while several industries remained unchanged in terms of employment.