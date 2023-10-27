St. Lucie County Holds Public Workshop on Road & Drainage Improvements for Harmony Heights at the Fenn Center Oct. 30   

Fort Pierce - Friday October 27, 2023: St. Lucie County’s Public Works Department will hold a public workshop on the development of the third phase of road and drainage improvements in the Harmony Heights Subdivision.

The workshop will be held Monday, October 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fenn Center, located at 2000 Virginia Avenue.

The third phase of the Harmony Heights improvements includes the area bound by Juanita Avenue to the north, Grady Drive to the south, North 43rd Street to the east and North 53rd Street to the west. Proposed improvements include the construction of new stormwater ponds, roadside swales, storm sewer pipes and structures, utility adjustments, driveway improvements and roadway paving with stabilized shoulders.

The meeting will include a brief overview of the project, followed by an opportunity for public questions and input.

Following public feedback, the third phase of improvements to Harmony Heights are likely to begin in the fall of 2024. Roughly $900,000 is budgeted for design, while more than $2.9 million is slated for the construction phase, with funding coming from the federal American Rescue Plan grant.

Prior improvements to the Harmony Heights neighborhood focused on 41st through 43rd Streets, including roadside swales, dry detention ponds, sub-surface drainage structures, roadway paving and a baffle box. The last phase finished construction at the end of 2021.