“The Amazing Race: Martin County Edition” - Saturday November 18

Martin County - Friday October 27, 2023: The YMCA of the Treasure Coast presents The 3rd Annual Amazing Race - Martin County. It takes place on Saturday November 18 from 12PM - 6PM.

Gather your team of four, fill your gas tank and get ready to travel around Martin County to locally-owned businesses.

This family-friendly event starts at the YMCA of the Treasure Coast promptly at noon. Upon arrival, teams will receive their rules, first challenge and first clue leading them to the second stop on the race path. Each stop along the way will be hosted by local businesses and organizations and will include a challenge and a clue to their next location.

Teams will need to complete all their challenges and make it to the final location by 4PM. At the final location, team members will receive 2 drink tickets, heavy appetizers and awards. Raffles and good times will certainly be underway!

Support the YMCA TODAY and register your team online! Spots are limited!

Funds raised from this event will go towards the YMCA Annual Campaign; providing YMCA services to families that need financial assistance. They YMCA does not turn anyone away because of financial status. NOTE: This is not a RUNNING race, teams will travel in their vehicles to locations. $200 per team (4 people per team). Register online at www.ymcatreasurecoast.org/events/amazing-race. For questions, email ADucote@ymcatreasurecoast.org.