Tomorrow is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Treasure Coast - Friday October 27, 2023: October 28 marks the 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

Find a collection site near you by clicking HERE

Participating drop-off sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 28. Collection sites are located around the country and will be collecting:



Tablets

Capsules

Patches

Other solid forms of prescription drugs

Last spring, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (USDA) catalogued the collection and disposal of 332 tons of unneeded medications at collection sites across the country.