Halloween Party at the St. Lucie County Aquarium on Oct. 31

Saturday October 28, 2023: Looking for a spooktacular event on Halloween? The Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit (SMEE) at the St. Lucie County Aquarium is hosting a daytime Halloween party for all ages on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents are invited to visit the aquarium dressed in their favorite Halloween costume and discover spooky animals hiding throughout.

The Aquarium will have Halloween-themed crafts, prizes, coloring sheets, and photo opportunities.

General admission fees apply for the Halloween party. The admission price for adults: $4.25; seniors (55 and older): $3.25; children (4 to 17): $3.25 and children younger than 4 are free.

About the St. Lucie County Aquarium

The Smithsonian Marine Station has teamed with St. Lucie County and other community partners to create this unique educational facility. The ecosystems exhibit is an outreach effort of the Smithsonian Marine Station, a branch of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History. A fixture in the Fort Pierce community for more than 46 years, the marine station is dedicated to understanding the character and diversity of the marine and estuarine habitats of Florida.

Located at 420 Seaway Drive on South Hutchinson Island, the St. Lucie County Aquarium is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and seasonally (January through March) on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can meet the aquarium’s staff and learn how they care for the intricate living ecosystems, as well as take a guided feeding tours at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. led by Smithsonian educators.

For more information about the exhibit or to learn about volunteering opportunities on the SMEE website at: StLucieCo.gov/Aquarium.