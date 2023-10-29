Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Six Judicial Appointments

Florida - Sunday October 29, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made six judicial appointments, three to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Orange County Court, one to the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court, and one to the Sarasota County Court.

Hal Epperson, of Kindred, to serve as Judge on the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court - Epperson has served as a County Court Judge for Osceola County since 2007. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from Stetson University. Epperson fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Brownlee.

Brian Sandor, of Orlando, to serve as Judge on the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court - Sandor has served as a County Court Judge for Orange County since 2021. Previously, he was an Attorney at Morgan & Morgan P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and his juris doctor from Michigan State University. Sandor fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Nunez-Navarro.

Christine Arendas, of Kissimmee, to serve as Judge on the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court - Arendas has served as a County Court Judge for Osceola County since 2019. Previously, she was a Solo Practitioner at Adoption, Surrogacy and Family Law Firm, P.A. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and her juris doctor from Barry University. Arendas fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Blackwell.

Cherish Adams, of Orlando, to serve as Judge on the Orange County Court - Adams has served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2022. Previously, she was an Assistant State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Elmira College and her juris doctor from George Washington University. Adams fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Gibson.

Ryan Felix, of Sarasota, to serve as Judge on the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court - Felix has served as a County Court Judge for Sarasota County since May of this year. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Twelfth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from the University of Cincinnati. Felix fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Roberts.

Kennedy Legler, of Sarasota, to serve as Judge on the Sarasota County Court - Legler has served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Twelfth Judicial Circuit since 2011. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from Stetson University. Legler fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Galen.