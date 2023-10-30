Martin County Supervisor of Elections Office Receives Two National Awards for Sensitivity Training

Martin County - Monday October 30, 2023: The Martin County Supervisor of Elections Office was recently honored with two national awards. The Elections Center, located in Katy, Texas, and the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission recognized the elections office for a sensitivity training video for election workers.

Through a partnership established with Suzy Hutcheson, Executive Director of Helping People Succeed and client, Trisha Overton, an educational training video was created. Suzy and Trisha shared useful tips and best practices for election workers to be aware of when interacting with voters with disabilities.

Vicki Davis, Martin County Supervisor of Elections, commented: “It is an honor for the Martin County Elections Center to be recognized by national organizations such as The Election Center and the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission. We continue to strive for innovative and creative ways to train election workers. Staff and I look forward to continued partnerships with our community to provide positive voting experiences for all Martin County voters.”