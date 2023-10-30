SFWMD Weekly King Tide Forecast - Moderate Coastal Flooding Expected in South East Florida

South East Florida - Monday October 30, 2023: Heightened tidal levels are anticipated along South Florida's east coast this week due to the full moon last week on Saturday, October 28 and warm ocean temperatures.

As a result, moderate coastal flooding is expected in Martin, St. Lucie, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties.

No flooding concerns are expected along the west coast of the SFWMD region during the forecast period. Water levels along South Florida's east coast are forecast to subside beginning Wednesday, November 1 through the weekend, with no further coastal flooding anticipated. However, minor to moderate coastal flooding could continue in portions of the Florida Keys through the weekend.

View the weekly Tidal Outlook HERE.

SFWMD

High tides are predicted by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to peak above 2.5-3 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) along the South Florida Coast during the following days in 2023.



September 13-15 (New Moon)

September 26-October 4 (Full Moon)

October 14-19 (New Moon)

October 24-November 2 (Full Moon)

November 11-17 (New Moon)

November 24-29 (Full Moon)

Peak tides vary by location. If conditions warrant, additional updates may be issued throughout the forecast period.

If you would like to sign up and get these weekly King Tide Forecasts visit the SFWMD email sign up page by clinking HERE, enter your email address and check the “King Tide Forecast” option.