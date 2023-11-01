Fort Pierce City Commission Seeks Nominations for Renaming North 14th Street

Fort Pierce - Wednesday November 1, 2023: The Fort Pierce City Commission has issued an open call for nominations for the renaming or dual naming of North 14th Street. The City has received a request to rename or dual-name North 14th Street in honor of Ms. Lillian P. Owens, who has been a resident of this street for a remarkable 100 years. This renaming/dual naming initiative aims to recognize Ms. Owens' contributions to the City of Fort Pierce.

All nominations should be submitted to the Office of the City Clerk no later than November 20, 2023. You can send your nominations to 100 US Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34950, or email them to fpassistant@cityoffortpierce.com. The City's Parks Advisory Committee will review all nominations and provide a report to the City Commission.

You can find the guidelines and nomination form on the City's website using the following link: https://www.cityoffortpierce.com/DocumentCenter/View/22506/NAMING-OF-PUBLIC-FACILITIES---Application or you can pick up these materials at the City Clerk's Office.

If you have any questions, call 772-467-3065.