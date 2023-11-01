NWS Melbourne - Wind Advisory for the Treasure and Space Coasts from 10AM Today Until 4AM Tomorrow
Treasure Coast - Wednesday November 1, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Wind Advisory for the Treasure and Space Coasts today.
The Advisory takes effect at 10 a.m. this morning and is set to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday morning.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM EDT THURSDAY
- WHAT: North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
- WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.
- WHEN: From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM EDT Thursday.
- IMPACT: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
- BE PREPARED: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.