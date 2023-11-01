Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NWS Melbourne - Wind Advisory for the Treasure and Space Coasts from 10AM Today Until 4AM Tomorrow

WQCS | By WQCS
Published November 1, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT
NWS

Treasure Coast - Wednesday November 1, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Wind Advisory for the Treasure and Space Coasts today.

The Advisory takes effect at 10 a.m. this morning and is set to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM EDT THURSDAY

  • WHAT: North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
  • WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.
  • WHEN: From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM EDT Thursday.
  • IMPACT: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
  • BE PREPARED: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS