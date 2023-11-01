SDIRC: School Choice Fair on November 4th at Storm Grove Middle School.

Indian River County - Wednesday November 1, 2023: The School District of Indian River County will hold a School Choice Fair on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at Storm Grove Middle School from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Families and community members of the School District of Indian River County are welcome to attend. Stop by to meet and greet our school administration and SDIRC leadership, participate in breakout sessions, watch student performances, visit community partner booths and enjoy free snacks, games, and watch the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office helicopter landing right behind Storm Grove.

This event is an excellent opportunity for parents, students, and the local community to explore the diverse educational options offered by SDIRC, all in one convenient location.

The District Transportation Department, IT Department offering FOCUS parent support, Student Enrollment, and Food and Nutrition Department will be present to support and answer questions.

Overflow parking and shuttle bus will be available at the SDIRC Support Services Complex at 6055 62nd Ave., Vero Beach, right behind Storm Grove Middle.