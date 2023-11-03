Indian River County - Sebastian and Vero Beach Hold Elections for City Council Seats Tuesday

Indian River County - Monday November 6, 2023: The cities of Sebastian and Vero Beach will have elections for city council seats on Tuesday, November 7th.

In Sebastian six candidates are vying for the three council seats that need to be filled.

The candidates:



Damien H. Gilliams

Damien L. "Junior" Gilliams

Fred Jones

Sherrie Matthews

Bob McPartlan

Christopher Robert Nunn

In Vero Beach three candidates are competing for the two available seats.

The candidates:



John E. Cotugno

Taylor J. Dingle

Honey Minuse

What You Need to Know Before Heading to the Polls

· Only registered voters who reside within the city limits of the cities of Sebastian and Vero Beach are eligible to vote in their cities respective election and they must have registered to vote in the state of Florida by the October 10 registration deadline

· Voters who have moved into the cities of Sebastian and Vero Beach from another Florida county should report their new address to the Supervisor of Elections office before Tuesday, November 7 to expedite the voting process

· Voters who vote in person must at their assigned precinct

· Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

· Voters in line by 7 p.m. will have an opportunity to vote

· Voters can find their assigned precinct on their voter information card, at VoteIndianRiver.gov under the “I Want To…” drop down menu and click “Find My Polling Place,” or by calling the Elections Office at 772-226-4700

· Voters must provide photo/signature ID at the polls

· Approved forms of ID are current: Florida Driver License, DHSMV-issued Florida ID, US Passport, debit or credit card, military ID, student ID, retirement center ID, neighborhood association ID, public assistance ID, a veteran health ID card issued by the US Department of Veteran Affairs, a Florida license to carry a concealed weapon or an employee ID issued by a Florida branch, department, agency or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county or a municipality

· If the ID presented at the polls contains a photo, but no signature, the voter will be asked to provide an additional form of acceptable ID with their signature

· Voters without the proper ID will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot

· Completed Vote-By-Mail ballots must be returned to the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on November 7

· Voted mail ballots will not be accepted at polling sites

· Voters who received a ballot in the mail and decide to vote in person should bring their ballot to their precinct to be canceled and may vote a regular ballot

Reporting of Election Results

* Results of the November 7 Municipal Elections will be available on the Supervisor of Elections website, Visit VoteIndianRiver.govand select the Live Election Results link on the homepage to view the results from the cities of Sebastian and Vero Beach.

* Election results will be released shortly after 7 p.m. on election night. The first results reported will be from mail ballot voting, followed by Election Day precinct results. Results are updated periodically throughout the evening until all precincts are counted. For the most up-to-date results, remember to “refresh” the webpage.

* Results will also air on Comcast channel 22 or U-verse channel 99 in Sebastian, Comcast channel 13 in Vero Beach, and on the Indian River County Government Cable Channel 27.