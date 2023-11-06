IRCSO: Three Arrested at Vero Beach Outlets on Charges of Shoplifting

IRCSO

Indian River County - Monday November 6, 2023: Three individuals accused of committing multiple retail thefts at the Vero Beach Outlets were arrested by Indian River County Sheriff deputies last Friday.

31 year old Kenia Gonzalez, 29 year old Luis Navarro, and 38 year old Sheila Cisnero are accused of stuffing large bags with stolen merchandise, and then quickly taking those bags out to their van, according to a post on the Indian River County Sheriff's Facebook page. The trio are then alleged to have gone on to the next store and repeated the process, filling bags with merchandise at each store they went to.

Inside their van deputies recovered large amounts of stolen merchandise. The Vero Beach Outlets was not their only target, based on the amount and types of merchandise found, according to the IRCSO Facebook post.

All three suspects are from the Miami area. They were confined at the Indian River County Jail.