Stuart PD: 20-year-old Anthony Wilson Charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Delinquent

Stuart - Monday November 6, 2023: Stuart police detectives were able to link a stolen firearm found last April to a suspect in Miami resulting in the arrest of 20-year-old Anthony Wilson last week.

Last April 15 Stuart Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. They found it unoccupied. Inside the vehicle however they found a backpack containing multiple firearms. One of which was reported as stolen out of Miami.

Forensic evidence was obtained from the firearm and submitted for analysis. The results were returned in early October and the evidence linked the firearm to Wilson, according to a post on the Stuart Police Department's Facebook page. As a result a warrant was obtained for Wilson's arrest and he was taken into custody on a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Delinquent.

He was booked into the Martin County Jail.