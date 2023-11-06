United Way Seeks Volunteers to Assist in Free Tax Preparation

Vero Beach - Monday November 6, 2023: The United Way of Indian River County seeks volunteers to prepare tax returns for individuals and families with low to moderate incomes through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. VITA services will be offered at multiple locations across Indian River County.

VITA volunteers do more than prepare people’s taxes. They play a critical role in ensuring that individuals have access to valuable tax credits without paying tax preparation fees.

The benefits of becoming a VITA volunteer include free IRS training and materials to help you develop a lifelong skill and build your resume; flexible dates and times convenient to your schedule; ongoing support; Continuing Education Credits for eligible volunteers; a Certificate of Recognition and Letter of Appreciation from the IRS at the end of the tax season; and the personal satisfaction you’ll gain from providing an essential service to your community.

Volunteers of all backgrounds are welcome. Available positions include tax preparers, clerical assistants, greeters, and interpreters. Retirees, students looking for work experience, and individuals with accounting and finance knowledge are highly encouraged to participate. The tax software guides you every step of the way, and volunteers are protected under the Volunteer Protection Act.

Volunteers are encouraged to participate in the three-day training program offered at the United Way Center, January 11 through January 13. Volunteers can also work toward the self-paced, self-test option upon request. Certified volunteers must commit to at least 4 to 8 hours a week from mid-January through April 2024. If you would like to volunteer or for more information, please fill out a volunteer application online at www.UnitedWayIRC.org/VITA or contact Deana Shatley at (772) 567-8900 ext. 114.

The United Way of Indian River County (UWIRC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every community member.

For more information about your local United Way, please call (772) 567-8900 or visit our website at: UnitedWayIRC.org.