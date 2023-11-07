Andrew Marcus Appointed to the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court, and Kimberly Bocelli Appointed to the Lee County Court

Florida - Tuesday November 6, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made the following two judicial appointments:

Andrew Marcus, of Fort Myers, to serve as Judge on the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court - Marcus has been the Managing Shareholder at the Law Office of Andrew P. Marcus, P.A. since 2018. Previously, he was a Shareholder at Gray Robinson, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and his juris doctor from the University of Miami. Marcus fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mason.



Kimberly Bocelli, of Fort Myers, to serve as Judge on the Lee County Court - Bocelli has served as a General Magistrate for Lee County since 2015. Previously, she was an Associate Attorney at Roetzel & Andress, LPA. She earned both her bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from the University of Florida. Bocelli fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Leontiev.