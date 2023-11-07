Indian River County: Municipal Elections Cure Affidavit Deadline

Indian River County - Tuesday November 7, 2023: Municipal Election voters needing to cure a Vote-By-Mail or Provisional Ballot signature discrepancy have until 5:00 p.m., Thursday, November 9, to complete and return the a Signature Cure Affidavit along with a copy of one form of identification.

Both the Vote-By-Mail Cure Affidavit and the Provisional Ballot Cure Affidavit detail the acceptable forms of identification that are required along with the Cure Affidavit.

Voters can return the completed affidavit and the copy of their ID to the Indian River County Supervisor of Elections by one of the following means:



Deliver in person or by someone else



Mail if time permits (be sure there is sufficient postage and the supervisor’s address is correct)



Email to votebymail@VoteIndianRiver.gov (attach the completed affidavit and copy of the ID)



Fax to 772-770-5367

Staff will be available until 5:00 p.m., Thursday, November 9, at the Elections Office to accept documentation provided electronically or in-person.