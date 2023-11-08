Mattamy Homes to Host Tortoise Trot 5k, Gopher Tortoise Preservation Dedication at KC Trails in Newfield (Palm City)

Martin County - Wednesday November 8, 2023: Mattamy Homes will host its inaugural Tortoise Trot 5k at KC Trails in Newfield, Mattamy's highly anticipated town in Martin County.

The race will include a dedication ceremony establishing KC Trails, Newfield's network of hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding trails – as the native environment surrounding Martin County’s first-ever gopher tortoise recipient site and preserve.

The event, which will start two and a half miles past 2370 Southwest Citrus Boulevard in Palm City, will begin at 7:30 a.m. and conclude with a post-race celebration open to participants and their families, featuring food trucks, and more.

Gopher tortoises, which are a threatened species, must be relocated by developers to a safe environment when construction impacts their habitat. When Mattamy Homes realized there were no

suitable options nearby – the closest location was approximately 100 miles north of Martin County – it saw an opportunity within Newfield and created a 30-acre gopher tortoise recipient site with a

maximum capacity of 60 tortoises.

Tickets for the Tortoise Trot are $50. Every ticket includes a $5 donation to Treasure Coast Wildlife Association and each participant will receive a medal and shirt. Tickets can be purchased online at Race Roster and the event will be capped at 100 participants.

“It’s an honor for Newfield to become home to Martin County’s first gopher tortoise preserve, so naturally, we wanted to find a special way to mark the occasion while emphasizing Newfield’s

commitment to community, health and the environment,” said Dan Grosswald, Mattamy’s Southeast Florida Division President. “We’re excited to welcome participants to our recently-opened KC Trails for a fun morning of fitness and community gathering, while giving back to a local nonprofit that shares our mission for wildlife preservation.”

Newfield was conceived and introduced several years ago by nationally known economic journalist Knight Kiplinger, whose family owned the vast expanse of land for more than four decades.

Mattamy Homes now serves as master developer of Newfield, which has received widespread public support for its permanent protection of 70 percent of the total 3,400-acre property, including pasture, wetlands, and lakes as open space. Mattamy Homes is preserving in place thousands of acres of expansive prairies and dense forests of slash pines, cabbage palms, saw palmettos and oaks. The initial phase of KC Trails includes 450 acres designated as the Kiplinger Conservancy, which encompasses about 300 acres of upland preserve with soaring pine trees, plants and flowers, as well as 150 acres of picturesque wetlands which are home to various wading birds, frogs and other wildlife. At any time, visitors can see bald eagles flying overhead and deer and hogs roaming the land. When complete, the trails will also include scenic overlooks, benches, and boardwalks.

Approved for 4,200 homes, Newfield is the largest approved mixed-use project in Martin County in more than 40 years. Phase 1 encompasses 139 acres, including, 1,250 homes, a town center, and the Newfield Farm, which will incorporate sustainable farming practices to produce year-round access to fresh, nutrient-dense foods. Future Newfield residents and the broader public will select from vegetables, herbs, flowers and more grown at Newfield Farm through its on-site farm stand, regular green market, and other avenues.

Mattamy plans to break ground on home construction at Newfield later this year.