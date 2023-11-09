Sebastian PD: Argument Between Two Brothers Over a PlayStation Leads to Shooting; One in Critical, the Other Under Arrest

Sebastian - Thursday November 9, 2023: The Sebastian Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a young man in critical condition and his brother arrested on an attempted murder charge.

Officers arrived at the Pelican Island Apartments early Thursday morning in response to a reported disturbance between the two brothers who were arguing over a PlayStation. WHen they got there they disturbance appeared to have wended and no crime had been committed.

However, while they were still in the parking lot, they heard a gunshot and saw one of the brothers running from the apartment. The father of the two boys ran out of the apartment next yelling that the his son who was running away had shot his brother.

The teen was taken into custody in the nearby woods. He has been identified as 18-year-old Jaylnn Joseph and the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

Jaylnn is now facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted juvenile delinquent, and resisting arrest without violence.

His brother was taken to the hospital where, as of Thursday afternoon he was in critical but stable condition.