Elliott Museum: Introducing a New Era of Transportation - Saturday, November 18

Stuart - Saturday November 11: Next Saturday, on November 18, the Elliott Museum will celebrate the addition of an eBliss state-of-the-art ebike to its permanent collection.

As ebikes and other electric vehicles grow in popularity, the eBliss Ride Radiant Carbon ebike will chronicle the next generation of transportation in Elliott’s historic retrospective, which spans the evolution of bicycle, motorcycle, and automotive development from 1889 to the present day.

To celebrate, a no-cost event is open to the public and includes free admission to the museum, live music and complimentary refreshments, with the opportunity to test drive several different models of eBliss electric bikes.

In planned events throughout the day, representatives from both eBliss and the Elliott Museum will share insights to the future of the transportation industry. And, one lucky winner will take home a Radiant Carbon limited edition Class One ebike raffled off by eBliss and valued at $7,500.00. Guests will also be invited to learn more about programs and activities that support our veterans and first responders.

“Our exhibits and collections are a showcase for ingenuity and creativity,” says Robert Steele, President and CEO of the Elliott Museum. “For the past 60 years, the Elliott Museum has honored the legacy of inventor Sterling Elliott and his son Harmon Elliott, and we’re inspired to continue this work as we look ahead to the electric age of vehicles.”

“Throughout modern history, innovations in transportation have started with bicycles...both Sterling Elliott and Henry Ford had patents for quadricycle vehicles, which were in essence the earliest car prototypes. The Wright Brothers started out as bicycle salesmen, and now eBliss has the opportunity to lead the next evolution in how Americans get from point A to point B. We’re excited to collaborate with the Elliott Museum, and it’s great fun to introduce leading-edge electric bikes to the South Florida lifestyle,” said Bill Klehm, CEO of eBliss.

The Ride Radiant Carbon is a limited-edition Class One ebike from eBliss. The Ride Radiant Carbon sports an electric assist motor that can reach up to 20 miles per hour, hydraulic brakes, a NuVinci continuously variable transmission, and a 630-watt battery that will last 100 miles. All wires are neatly tucked into a lightweight carbon fiber frame.

About The Elliott Museum

The Elliott Museum in Stuart, Florida, is a gem on the shore of South Florida’s Treasure Coast. Sterling Elliott, prolific inventor and namesake of the museum, was a pioneer in bicycle design, mechanical engineering, and social reform