FWC: Two Florida Panthers Found Dead Sunday After Being Struck by a Vehicle in Separate Incidents

Florida - Tuesday November 14, 2023: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) reports that the remains of two endangered Florida panthers were found in separate locations this past Sunday. Each one died after being struck by a vehicle.

A 4-year-old male panther was found dead Sunday in northern Collier County, and a 3-year-old male panther was found dead the same day in northern Hendry County.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers. All 12 knownpanther deaths this year were caused by vehicle collisions, according to FWC.

The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but their habitat is now mostly confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

There are an estimated 230 Florida panthers left in the wild.

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.