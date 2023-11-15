MCSO: 42-Year-Old Skyya Lanasha Charles Arrested on a Charge of Trafficking in Fentanyl

MCSO

Martin County - Wednesday November 15, 2023: Martin County Sheriff deputies (MCSO) have arrested 42-year old Skyya Lanasha Charles of Riviera Beach with trafficking in Fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance.

Charles was arrested following an operation to track mid-level dealers selling drugs in Martin County. According to a release posted on the MCSO Facebook page, Charles took over sales from a lower level dealer, touting that she could get “endless amounts” of Fentanyl at any time. During the course of the operation, the release states, she offered an undercover agent a sample of the meth she had available. In all she is alleged to delivered 140 capsules of fentanyl, a total of 21-grams, which is considered a trafficking amount of fentanyl.

Upon her arrest she fainted when Special Investigations Detectives advised her that Martin County typically adheres to the 25-year minimum mandatory prison sentence that follows a conviction for trafficking.

Charles was taken to the Martin County jail on a $370,000.00 bond.