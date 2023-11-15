FPPD: Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest and Seizure of a Half-Kilo of MDPV

Fort Pierce - Wednesday November 15, 2023: This past Monday Fort Pierce police (FPPD) conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. on a vehicle in the 2750 block of South U.S. Highway 1.

Fort Pierce Police Officer James Pulliman and K-9 Wyatt found a half-kilo of phenethylamine or MDPV inside the vehicle. The drug is known by a variety of street names including bath salts, ivory wave, plant fertilizer, vanilla sky, and energy-1.

The driver, Romel Maco Simeus, was charged with trafficking in 10 grams or more of phenethylamines and possession of drug equipment. The 37-year-old Port St. Lucie resident was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

MDPV can cause an elevate mood and a feeling of euphoria, but it also causes a rapid heart rate and rapid breathing, as well as a dangerous elevation of blood pressure. It's been know to lead to intense paranoia, delusions, aggression, and suicide.

FPPD asks anyone with information about any illicit narcotics activity to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800. You can remain anonymous by contacting Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.