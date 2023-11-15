NWS Melbourne: Rip Current Risk Warning, High Surf Advisory, and Wind Advisory All in Effect for the Treasure and Space Coasts

East Central Florida - Wednesday November 15, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued a Rip Current Risk warning, a High Surf Advisory, and a Wind Advisory for the Treasure and Space Coasts.

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.



WHAT: Dangerous rip currents.

Dangerous rip currents. WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.

Through late Thursday night. IMPACTS: Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 a.m. FRIDAY

High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions.



WHAT: Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet in the surf zone.

Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet in the surf zone. WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.

Until 4 AM EST Friday. IMPACTS: Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 p.m. THURSDAY

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

