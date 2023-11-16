FPUAnet Launches Fiber Internet in Lincoln Park

Fort Pierce – Thursday November 16, 2023: FPUAnet Communications has announced the launch of fiber internet service in the Lincoln Park area of Fort Pierce.

Fiber internet is the fastest and most reliable internet technology available, and it will provide Lincoln Park residents and businesses with the speeds and bandwidth they need to thrive in the digital age.

“We are excited to bring fiber internet to Lincoln Park,” said Jason Mittler, FPUAnet manager. “Fiber internet will provide Lincoln Park residents and businesses with the speeds and bandwidth they need to work, learn, and engage online. It will also help to attract new businesses and residents to the area, and support economic development.”

Fiber internet is symmetrical, which means that upload and download speeds are the same, making it ideal for activities such as video conferencing, streaming high-definition video, and school work.

FPUAnet is offering a variety of fiber internet plans to Lincoln Park residents, with speeds up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps). The service will be available to Lincoln Park residential customers for as low as $1 per month if they also qualify for the federally funded Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). This rate is made possible through a combination of discounts provided by the ACP, Alleghany Franciscan Ministries, St. Lucie County and the City of Fort Pierce.

“We want to make fiber internet accessible to everyone in Lincoln Park,” said Mittler. “Our partnerships along with the ACP offer is a great way for residents to experience the benefits of fiber internet at an affordable price.”

FPUAnet is a division of the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA). The fiber internet service was launched with the help of:



Allegany Franciscan Ministries

The City of Fort Pierce

St. Lucie County

“We are grateful for the support of our partners on helping to bridge the digital divide; bringing fiber internet to Lincoln Park,” said Mittler. “This launch is a testament to our commitment to providing the Lincoln Park community with the best possible internet service.”