Dangerous Sea and Surf Conditions Continue Through Early Friday Morning

East Central Florida - Thursday November 16, 2023: As low pressure sits near South Florida, additional bands of rain and lightning storms are forecast to develop today. A Flood Watch is in effect for coastal Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie, and Martin counties through 8 PM.

A Storm Warning is now in effect for the Treasure Coast waters through 1 PM for east winds 30 to 40 knots with gusts up to 55 knots and seas 10 to 12 feet. Treasure Coast waters will transition into the Gale Warning after 1 PM when the Storm Warning drops off.

A Gale Warning is in effect for all portions of the local central Florida Atlantic waters through 10 PM. Expect east winds at 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and seas 8 to 13 feet.

Meteorologist Megan Borowski of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) is watching developments and filed the attached audio report.

Meanwhile, the National Weather service (NWS) in Melbourne forecasts another day of breezy to windy onshore conditions today. Expect northeast winds along the coast between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible today. Winds of 25 to 40 mph, gusting up to 60 mph are possible across the Treasure Coast through this afternoon, and around 15 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph possible along the interior.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the immediate Treasure Coast until 1 PM this afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect for coastal counties through 7 PM tonight.

Conditions in the surf zone will remain dangerous with a High risk for numerous, strong, life-threatening rip currents. Entering the dangerous surf is strongly discouraged! Large, breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet are expected in the surf zone.

There is the potential for water runup to the dune line, along with minor to moderate beach erosion and coastal inundation, especially in vulnerable areas of Volusia and Martin counties, during today's morning high tide cycle around 9 or 9:30 AM. A Coastal Flood Advisory and a High Surf Advisory remain in effect along the coast.