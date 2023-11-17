NWS Melbourne: Coastal Flood Advisory Extended Until 4 a.m. Saturday

East Central Florida - Friday November 17, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has extended its Coastal Flood Advisory for the Treasure and Space Coasts until 4 a.m. Saturday.

Onshore winds and above normal tides are combining to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Flood prone locations in Martin County are especially vulnerable during high tides.

Motorists are reminded not to drive around barricades, or through water of unknown depth, and residents are also encouraged to take the necessary steps to protect flood-prone property.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY - IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM SATURDAY