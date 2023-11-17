Oxbow Closed Saturday, November 18, to Host “World of Away” at the Indian River Lagoon Science Festival  

Port St. Lucie - Friday October 16, 2023: The Oxbow Eco-Center will be closed Saturday, Nov. 18, as the staff host the “World of Away” eco-art exhibit at the Indian River Lagoon Science Festival. The preserve’s gardens, nature playscape and three miles of trails will remain open from sunrise to sunset.

“World of Away” is both an eco-art exhibition and educational experience. Creative, thought-provoking artistic sculptures encourage visitors to understand their personal impact on environmental and community health and get inspired to make sustainable changes that make a positive difference in their community.

Experience the “World of Away” at the Indian River Lagoon Science Festival, which takes place around the River Walk Center, 600 N. Indian River Drive in Fort Pierce. For more information, visit www.irlsciencefest.org.

The Oxbow Eco-Center will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 21 with regular hours of noon – 4 p.m.

The Oxbow Eco-Center is home to the Environmental Education and Community Outreach Division of St. Lucie County’s Environmental Resources Department. The Oxbow is both an environmental learning center and a 225-acre nature preserve located at 5400 NE St. James Drive in Port St. Lucie. For more information, contact the Oxbow at 772-785-5833, oxbow@stlucieco.org or visit www.oxboweco.com.