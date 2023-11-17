State Offices Will Be Closed on the Day Before Thanksgiving, and the Days After Christmas, the Friday Before New Year's and and the Day After New Year's Day

Florida - Friday November 17, 2023: Governor DeSantis has announced that state offices will be closed on Wednesday November 22, the day before Thanksgiving; on Tuesday December 26, the day after Christmas; on Friday December 29, the Friday before New Year's eve that Sunday, and on Tuesday January 2, the day after New Year's Day.

These office closures on November 22, December 26, December 29 and January 2 are in addition to regular office closures during the holidays.

In announcing the additional state holidays the Governor said - “Our state employees have worked tirelessly throughout the year to aid and assist Florida families. Over the past few months, they have selflessly responded to Hurricane Idalia and the State of Florida’s Israel Rescue Operation. Closing state offices on these additional days will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families and loved ones while enjoying the holiday season.”