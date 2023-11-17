Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Offices Will Be Closed on the Day Before Thanksgiving, and the Days After Christmas, the Friday Before New Year's and and the Day After New Year's Day

WQCS | By WQCS
Published November 17, 2023 at 4:30 AM EST
Closed for the holiday grunge rubber stamp on white background, vector illustration
Balint Radu - stock.adobe.com
/
106880062
Closed for the holiday grunge rubber stamp on white background, vector illustration

Florida -  Friday November 17, 2023: Governor DeSantis has announced that state offices will be closed on Wednesday November 22, the day before Thanksgiving; on Tuesday December 26, the day after Christmas; on Friday December 29, the Friday before New Year's eve that Sunday, and on Tuesday January 2, the day after New Year's Day.

These office closures on November 22, December 26, December 29 and January 2 are in addition to regular office closures during the holidays.

In announcing the additional state holidays the Governor said - “Our state employees have worked tirelessly throughout the year to aid and assist Florida families. Over the past few months, they have selflessly responded to Hurricane Idalia and the State of Florida’s Israel Rescue Operation. Closing state offices on these additional days will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families and loved ones while enjoying the holiday season.”
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS