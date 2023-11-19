Amazin’ Mets Foundation Helps Treasure Coast Food Bank Distribute Holiday Meals on Monday

Fort Pierce - Sunday November 19, 2023: Treasure Coast Food Bank, the St. Lucie Mets, and the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the New York Mets, will distribute holiday meals to people in St. Lucie County at Clover Park on Monday, November 20, from 8-11 a.m. or until the food runs out.

About 750 households are expected to pick up holiday meal boxes and turkeys during the distribution. It takes place at Clover Park, 31 Piazza Drive, Port St. Lucie.

The distribution is being held with generous support from the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, which gave Treasure Coast Food Bank a $15,000 grant to help provide the holiday meals.

Members of the Mets organization will join Treasure Coast Food Bank volunteers and staff to distribute the meal boxes. Each contains fixings such as canned vegetables, canned fruits, mashed potato flakes, rice, stuffing, and other items for people to make a traditional Thanksgiving holiday meal.