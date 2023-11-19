FLHSMV: From Highway to Holiday, Arrive Alive This Holiday Season

Florida - Sunday November 19, 2023: As Fall brings cooler weather and the holiday season approaches, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), its Division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), and our public safety partners want to remind Florida residents and visitors to arrive alive as they travel the highway this holiday season.

Millions of people will gear up to travel in the next two months, but with heavy traffic and crowded roadways, staying safe is more important than ever. To cover the many ways, you and your family can practice safe travel, FLHSMV will provide multi-phased messaging throughout November and December to ensure no matter what your plans are; they include safe travel to and from your holiday destination.

"Holiday travel can be an exciting, but rushed, experience for many of us. Traveling to see our families and friends, and the joy of soon being with our loved ones, can cause distractions we normally don’t experience in our everyday commute. Getting there safely should be the highest priority. Exercise safe driving practices and plan ahead so that you and your vehicle are prepared for travel," said Executive Director Dave Kerner. "We want everyone to enjoy this season with their friends, family, and loved ones and arrive alive to celebrate responsibly."

"The Florida Highway Patrol remains committed to keeping our roadways safe this holiday season," said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. "Be courteous to other drivers and pedestrians and remember to practice defensive driving."

“The holiday season brings a surge in travel throughout the state as many drivers travel for gatherings and celebrations,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “A surge in travel means increased traffic on our roadways, so it’s especially important to focus on safe driving behaviors and have even more patience while on the road. Let’s all be sure that everyone can reach their destinations safely throughout this holiday season.”

"During this festive season, the Florida Police Chiefs Association urges everyone to not just be merry, but also be mindful," said FPCA president Clermont Police Department Chief Charles "Chuck" Broadway. "Remember to always buckle up, avoid distractions while driving, and plan your travels in advance to avoid rushing. A little foresight can go a long way in making sure our celebrations bring us closer to our loved ones safely."

"Many crashes are caused by someone who chose not to follow the law," said Florida Sheriffs Association President and Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. "The Sheriffs of Florida encourage all motorists to be courteous, stay sober, and focus on the road and your surroundings. Our loved ones want us to arrive alive, and together we can ensure everyone's safety on the roadways during the holidays and throughout the new year."

"Protect you and your family this holiday season," said Michele Harris, Florida Public Affairs Director for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "Make smart decisions behind the wheel and keep safety a top priority."

No matter the season, as you celebrate, FLHSMV has helpful tipsand resources that will make your holiday travel safe and secure. To read more, visit the FLHSMV Safe Holiday Travel webpage.