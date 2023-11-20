McKee Botanical Garden Festival of Lights Opens to the Public on Friday, December 15

Vero Beach - Monday November 20, 2023: Brighten up your holidays during McKee’s Festival of Lights.

The Garden’s majestic palms, exotic plants, trees, waterfalls, tranquil streams, and historic structures like the Hall of Giants and Spanish Kitchen will be illuminated with thousands of professionally installed LED lights, festive holiday decorations and lighted displays. Enjoy intermittent snow flurries, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, outdoor classic holiday movies, and tasty treats from the Garden Café.

Listen to local entertainment presented by the Imagine School South Vero Tangerine Ensemble, First Methodist Church Handbell Ensemble, and more.

The Festival of Lights is open to the public from 6 to 8 pm nightly on:



Friday, December 15 through Sunday, December 17

Tuesday, December 19 through Friday, December 22

Thursday, December 28 through Saturday, December 30

By popular demand, the 1924 Wurlitzer Band Organ will be on display December 19 through December 22. The large-scale model train will be showcasing new features and will be on display from December 19 through December 22, and December 28 through December 30.

The Festival of Lights is open for McKee members only on:



Wednesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 14

ADMISSION: $15 Adults, $13 Seniors (65+)/Youth (13-17), $10 Children (2-12). McKee members and children under 2 free. Garden admission for the holiday events is a separate admission than during regular business hours.

PARKING: Off-site parking and shuttle buses are located at 146 Vista Royale Blvd. which is less than a mile south of McKee Botanical Garden.

* The Garden will close at 5 pm and will reopen at 6 pm for these special events.The last admission is at 7:30 pm on each of these nights.

**The Children’s Garden is not open during these activities.





McKee Botanical Garden Holiday Hours

In recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Garden will be closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 23. The Garden will be open on Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25 from 10 am – 5 pm, and on Sunday, November 26 from noon – 5 pm.

In recognition of Christmas, the Garden will be closed on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24 and Christmas Day, Monday, December 25. (The Garden is always closed on Mondays for maintenance).

In recognition of New Year’s, the Garden will be closed on New Year’ s Eve, Sunday, December 31 and New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, 2024.

For a complete listing of dates and times of all the activities, visit: www.mckeegarden.org.