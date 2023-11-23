The Holidays Heat Up at Indian River State College

Fort Pierce - Thursday November 23, 2023: The holidays have traditionally been a heart-warming time at Indian River State College (IRSC), and this season’s Performing Arts line-up has three events guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit, starting Nov. 30 at the McAlpin Theatre.

Additionally, the Hallstrom Planetarium will present “Star of Wonder” beginning Dec. 1, and both will partner to present a new holiday event, “Tis the Season,” Dec. 2— all on the Massey Campus in Fort Pierce.

“Home for the Holidays” features the IRSC Jazz Ensemble and Wind Ensemble in a musical celebration under the direction of Dr. John K. Southall. The concert features a medley of sing-along holiday music for all ages. The show will be presented Thursday and Friday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-3, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20.

“Star of Wonder” shares an astronomer’s search for the mystery of the Nativity Star. A Hallstrom Planetarium tradition since 1993, the show recreates the skies as they appeared 2,000 years ago. Could it have been a comet, a meteor, or a supernova? Viewers will trace what may have been the path of the mysterious star followed by the Wise Men—revealing the constellations and the locations of planets. Shows are Friday, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 at 7:00 and 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 at 1:00 and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $7.

“Tis the Season” is a three-part holiday event on Saturday, Dec. 2, beginning with the “Home for the Holidays” concert at 2 p.m., followed by an elegant and festive reception from 4-6 p.m., culminating with a performance of “Star of Wonder” at either 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 (a $35 upgrade for Saturday Matinee Subscribers). Be sure to secure tickets early to reserve your desired “Star of Wonder” show time. The event reception is sponsored by the IRSC Alumni Association.

The Port St. Lucie Community Band will present “Holiday Joy!”—a musical journey that celebrates the magic and merriment of the holidays—on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. Admission to this concert is free.

The remainder of the 2023-2024 performing arts series continues with Eugene Ionesco’s absurdist comedy “Rhinoceros” (Feb. 1-2, 2024 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 3-4 at 2 p.m.); the musical comedy “Sweet Charity,” with music by Cy Coleman and book by Neil Simon (March 21-22, 2024 at 7 p.m. and March 23-24 at 2 p.m.); “Curtain Call Classics,” a concert by the IRSC Jazz and Wind ensembles featuring music from the classical, jazz, movie and Broadway genres (April 4-5, 2024 at 7 p.m. and April 6-7 at 2 p.m.); and Noel Coward’s comedy of manners, “Private Lives” (April 25-26, 2024 at 7 p.m. and April 27-28 at 2 p.m.). “Private Lives” will be presented on the McAlpin Mainstage and the Outdoor Terrace.

Individual tickets to these shows cost $20 each. Group discounts are available.

In addition to the subscription series, the following shows will be featured at the McAlpin:



“Choreographer’s Notebook: CAMDAM,” a celebration of works choreographed by Ballet Vero Beach, Jan. 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. The cost is $40 ($30 for season subscribers).

“The Bard on Broadway: A Shakespearean Cabaret,” featuring song and dance and scenes from the Broadway musicals adapted from the works of Shakespeare, performed by IRSC Performing Arts students and select students from area high schools, June 13-14, 2024 at 7 p.m. and June 15 at 2 p.m. The cost is $20 ($15 for season subscribers).

“A Musical Salute to Broadway and the Movies!” is a free concert by the Port St. Lucie Community Band on Feb. 7, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 772-462-4750 (toll-free at 1-800-220-9915), or in person at the McAlpin Fine Arts Center Box Office, which is located at 3209 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.