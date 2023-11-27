IRSC Virtual Information Sessions Scheduled for Indiantown High School

Martin County - Monday November 27, 2023: Registration is now open for the 2024-2025 school year at Indiantown High School (IHS).

Martin County's newest public charter high school has scheduled three virtual open house information sessions in December and January so parents, students and other community members may learn more about the opportunities available at IHS.

The high school focuses on career and workforce education, as well as college preparation, and is operated by IRSC in partnership with the Martin County School District.

Information sessions are scheduled for:

• Wednesday, December 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Thursday, January 11, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Tuesday, February 13, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Team members from Indiantown High School and Indian River State College will provide a presentation and host a question-and-answer session after the presentation. Spanish translations will be provided. Visit https://indiantownhs.irsc.edu for links to the online sessions.

Admission to the information sessions is free, and no prior registration is required. For more information about these sessions, contact Lisa Davenport, Indiantown High School Principal/Executive Director, by email at ldavenport@irsc.edu or by phone, at 772-619-1100.

Located in a state-of-the-art 60,000 square-foot building at 19000 Southwest Citrus Boulevard, Indiantown High School integrates traditional high school curriculum with workforce and college courses, producing graduates that can directly pursue career opportunities or higher education upon graduation. With smaller class sizes, college-style block scheduling, and Pathfinder Advisory, the school is uniquely equipped to meet the needs of all learners. The school offers programs that meet Florida’s public high school graduation requirements, along with career and technical certifications and college-level Dual Enrollment opportunities.

the first-round priority application deadline for Indiantown High School's 2024-2025 school year is Feb. 29. Those registered by Feb. 29 are part of first review for placement. For complete admission requirements and applications, https://indiantownhs.irsc.edu.