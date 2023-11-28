SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches Another 23 Starlink Satellites from Cape Canaveral

Florida - Tuesday November 28, 2023: Space X launched another 23 Starlink satellites into low earth orbit last night from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off at 11:20 p.m from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40). Not long after the first stage booster returned to earth landing aboard SpaceX's drone ship stationed off shore in the Atlantic.

This was the 17th flight for the first stage booster. This same booster previously supported two crewed missions with the Ax-1 private mission to the International Space Station as well as the Inspiration4 mission, the GPS III Space Vehicle 04, the GPS III Space Vehicle 05, the Nilesat 301, the OneWeb Launch 17, the ARABSAT BADR-8 and now 10 Starlink missions.

Starlink is a constellation of over 5,000 small satellites providing internet service in over 60 countries. Nearly 12,000 satellites are planned to be deployed.