The Source Presents “Managing the Holiday Blues” at the IRSC Mueller Campus on Wednesday December 6

Indian River County - Tuesday November 28, 2023: “Managing the Holiday Blues” is scheduled for Wednesday, December 6, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Richardson Center on the Mueller Campus of Indian River State College (6155 College Lane) in Vero Beach. Admission to the event is complimentary and lunch will be provided by The Source’s own Dignity Catering.

“Managing the Holiday Blues” is an initiative presented by Dignity Wellness and sponsored by Impact 100 and Indian River State College. It aims to enhance the community's accessibility to mental health services during the holiday season. The event will cover various topics, including signs and symptoms of Holiday Blues and post-Holiday Blues offering tips to overcome them, strategies to avoid isolation, and ways to achieve a renewed sense of well-being. The event will also shed light on Seasonal Affective Disorder and its helpful treatments.

Attendees have an exciting opportunity to participate in an engaging conversation with some of the leading wellness and mental health experts in Vero Beach. The panel of experts, moderated by Ms. Morris include Charlotte "Shotsi" Cain Lajoie, LMHC, Dr. Deepti Harish Sadhwani, Internal & Bariatric Medicine, Quality and Wellness Health Institute; Irene Cauwels, MCAP, NCC and Program Director of Substance Awareness Center; and Psychologist, Dr. Linda Petrilla.

Space is limited and RSVPs are being accepted by November 29 by emailing Brenda.Sposato@iamthesource.org or calling 772-564-0202.

I am Ministries DBA The Source is a Christian social outreach ministry that has been empowering communities into a lifestyle of service for the homeless since 1995. Founded in Indian River County, the organization serves its homeless neighbors through core programs that include Dining with Dignity-a culinary employability training program, Dignity Catering and Dignity Food Trucks, Dignity Buses-mobile overnight emergency shelters sleeping nearly 40 nightly, Dignity Village-18 affordable housing units, as well as a myriad of programs and services that instill a sense of community. For more information on The Source and Dignity Wellness please visit iamthesource.org or call Charlene Morris at 772-564-0202.