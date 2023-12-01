PSLPD: Auto Thieves Targeting Certain Models of Hyundai and Kia

Port St. Lucie - Friday December 1, 2023: PSLPD has seen an uptick in automobile thefts targeting certain models from Hyundai and Kia that have been left unlocked.

If you are an owner of one of the following models, PSLPD urges you to contact Hyundai at 800-633-5151 or Kia at 800-333-4542 for information on a theft deterrent software update for vehicles that lack an immobilizer.

As always, lock your vehicle doors and remove any valuables from plain sight.

Hyundai

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2018-2021 Veloster

2018-2022 Accent

2018-2022 Kona

2019 Santa Fe XL

2020-2021 Venue

2020-2021 Pallisade

Kia

2010-2022 Kia Soul

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2021 Kia Forte

2011-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona

2021-2022 Seltos

2011-2022 Sorento

2011-2022 Sportage

2021-2022 K5