PSLPD: Auto Thieves Targeting Certain Models of Hyundai and Kia
Port St. Lucie - Friday December 1, 2023: PSLPD has seen an uptick in automobile thefts targeting certain models from Hyundai and Kia that have been left unlocked.
If you are an owner of one of the following models, PSLPD urges you to contact Hyundai at 800-633-5151 or Kia at 800-333-4542 for information on a theft deterrent software update for vehicles that lack an immobilizer.
As always, lock your vehicle doors and remove any valuables from plain sight.
Hyundai
2011-2019 Sonata
2011-2022 Tucson
2011-2022 Elantra
2013-2014 Genesis Coupe
2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
2013-2020 Elantra GT
2013-2022 Santa Fe
2018-2021 Veloster
2018-2022 Accent
2018-2022 Kona
2019 Santa Fe XL
2020-2021 Venue
2020-2021 Pallisade
Kia
2010-2022 Kia Soul
2011-2020 Optima
2011-2021 Kia Forte
2011-2021 Rio
2011-2021 Sedona
2021-2022 Seltos
2011-2022 Sorento
2011-2022 Sportage
2021-2022 K5